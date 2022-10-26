WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat and took drastic action to defend his turf.

It happened in the yard of Willoughby resident, Bob Gamber. He’s the father-in-law of Richmond Heights Police Chief Thomas Wetzel and the retired police chief of Rock Creek.

The buck can be seen making a few attempts to knock down his opponent before his final successful blow to the side of a buck – statue.

Thankfully, he got away just in time before the concrete yard decoration had a chance to retaliate.

Wetzel said they needed a backhoe to lift the lawn ornament, estimated to weigh 300 lbs., back to its rightful spot in the yard.

For now, the real deer – 1; the pretend deer – 0; until next time…