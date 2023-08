Content courtesy the Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Juno, the Cincinnati Zoo’s two-month-old baby sloth, enjoyed a meal upside-down this week, a new video released by the zoo shows.

Baby Juno, born in June, is the first sloth born at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to zoo officials.

Videos, such as this one, of Juno have accumulated thousands of views on Facebook.

