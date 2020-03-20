1  of  2
Warren County reports first confirmed COVID-19 case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials in Warren County announced the area’s first confirmed case of coronavirus on Thursday.

The Warren County Health District says the individual is a man in his 40s who is now in isolation at home. No other identifying details were disclosed out of respect for the man’s privacy.

Health District officials say they will be in daily contact with him and as needed with the Ohio Department of Health.

They are working to identify the man’s close contacts and all will be advised to self-quarantine.

