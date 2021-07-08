Warning sent to shelter day after dog Bruno Marsten was adopted, later died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A neglect and cruelty allegation against the adopter of dog Bruno Marsten was received the day after Bruno went home with his new owner.

According to an email response to questions from NBC4, Director Kaye Persinger of the Franklin County Animal Care & Control said the agency did not have any warning before adoption that the dog might be mistreated.

But one day later, someone saying they were a former landlord of the person who adopted Bruno contacted the agency to warn them, alleging the adopter’s previous neglect and cruelty of a small dog.

“No information was received about the adopter that would indicate any type of cruelty or neglect would come to “Bruno” prior to the adoption. Only after the adoption did the shelter receive information from a prior landlord that there was indication of prior neglect / cruelty involving the adopter and the information was documented and immediately turned over to the Columbus Humane who sent a response indicating they would investigate,” Persinger said in an email statement.

Bruno was adopted on March 21, 2021, and the dog’s death occurred on June 29, according to Persinger, who says adoptions counselors met with the adopter, and several conversations took place regarding the adoption of Bruno.

There was a follow-up on the adoption, says Persinger. “A Franklin County volunteer was in contact with the adopter and even provided toys to the adopter for “Bruno”, the adopter was very inviting with the volunteer and welcomed input.”

However, the next day after the dog Bruno was adopted, a person who said they were a prior landlord of the adopter sent FCACC a message.

“On March 22, 2021 A person who stated they were a prior landlord of the adopter sent a message indicating the adopter had a prior evection [sic] and mistreated a small dog. “Bruno” had been adopted on March 21, 2021 BEFORE the message was received. As per the Ohio Revised Code, the information supplied by the landlord was turned over to the Columbus Humane Society on March 22, 2021, the Columbus Humane Society advised they would investigate,” said Persinger.

On June 29, a deputy warden responded to the apartment complex to retrieve Bruno’s body. Neighbors said they’d seen the owner walk the dog in the area, and only heard him barking on June 29, says Persinger.

“Franklin County Animal Care & Control did not receive any reports of suspected neglect or cruelty of “Bruno” after the adoption, (other than the report from the prior landlord and that information was immediately turned over to the Columbus Humane Society),” Persinger said in the email statement.

Persinger said it’s the agency’s policy not to release names of adopters for security reasons, without prior approval from the prosecutor’s office.

There will be a peaceful protest on July 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. According to the organizer’s post on social media, the dog’s body was retrieved by wardens from a dumpster.