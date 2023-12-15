DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Ohio agencies are warning businesses with liquor permits that marijuana use in, upon, or about their premises can result in citation, or worse.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) and the Ohio Department of Public Safety clarified the rules with this statement on Dec. 15:

Issue 2, approved by Ohio voters on Nov. 7, 2023, and effective since Dec. 7, 2023, did not alter the status of marijuana as a controlled substance. Thus, the restrictions of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 remain in effect. As a result, any liquor permit holders who knowingly or willfully permit the use of marijuana in, upon, or about their licensed permit premises are subject to administrative citation. Bars, restaurants, or any other liquor permit holder are subject to fines or possible revocation of their license.

The DOLC has enforcement authority over all Ohio liquor permit holders.