DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect wanted out of Toledo was recently found dead in Cincinnati, according to Toledo police.

The Toledo Police Department confirmed to 2 NEWS that Jorenzo Phillips has been found dead in Cincinnati. Phillips was reportedly a suspect and wanted in connection for the deaths of Kejuan Richardson and Jae’Juan Reid, both 21, Toledo police say.

It is reported in a release that officers arrived to a crashed vehicle in a Toledo neighborhood on Nov. 14, where Reid and Richardson were found to have been suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound. The two were transported to a local hospital after being treated at the scene.

Reid and Richardson both died later at the hospital, according to police.

At this time, additional details on Phillips’s death are currently unknown.