CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A waitress was shot at the Bob Evans on Lesh Street NE near Route 62 in Canton Friday morning.

It happened during a domestic incident, according to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Angelo said the suspect ran out a back door.

No other injuries were reported. Police said about a dozen people inside the Bob Evans at the time.