DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio voters will make a decision this November on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

The proposal to legalize marijuana will join the abortion rights amendment on the ballot this November, but unlike the abortion proposal, the marijuana proposal would not amend the state constitution. Instead, it would create a new state law.

The statute would allow adults 21 and over to possess up to two and a half ounces of marijuana and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrates.

Adults would also be allowed to cultivate up to 6 plants at home, or up to 12 plants per household. A new Division of Cannabis Control would be in charge of regulations, licensing and compliance. In addition, there would be a 10 percent added sales tax on marijuana.

Officials advocating for the proposal say the work they’ve done so far has had a great response.

“I think people are excited about our proposal,” Tom Haren, spokesperson of the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, said.

“A recent poll showed that 59 percent of Ohioans are in favor of regulating possession and sale of marijuana to adults, so people are excited about this, and we’re excited about talking to them over the next few months. We’re not taking anything for granted. We’re going to keep our heads down and keep working.”

Now that marijuana will be on the ballot, Haren said the next steps in the process are simple.

“We will go before the Ohio Ballot board to align on all the language that will actually be on the ballot this November, but in reality, we’re off to the races,” he said.

A group that opposes legalization, Protect Ohio Workers and Families, issued this statement, saying the proposed law would make it harder for employers to find drug-free workers:

“Is bringing new risks and costs to employers really worth it, just so some people can use marijuana whenever they want? This is bad for Ohio’s families, workers and economy.”

If passed in November, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana.