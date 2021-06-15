Video: Woman charges at brother of Simone Biles after acquittal of triple murder

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There was chaos in the courtroom on Tuesday as the suspect in a Cleveland triple murder was acquitted.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 26, faced multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court officials said Judge Joan Synenberg granted a motion for acquittal by the defense for lack of evidence.

Tevin Biles-Thomas

The county released video showing a woman from the gallery run towards the suspect. She was restrained by three deputies and continued to scream, “He killed my baby! You know he killed my baby!” as she was escorted out of the courtroom.

The shooting happened at a house party near Denison Avenue and West 45th Street in Cleveland on Dec. 31, 2018. Police said a group of people who were not invited showed up, resulting in a fight and gunfire. Three died: Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas, a solider in the U.S. Army and brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, was arrested in Georgia in August 2019.

His first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were inadvertently given paperwork related to the case.

The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court is currently holding trials at the Huntington Convention Center to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.