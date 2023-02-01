BATAVIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take extra caution, especially during bad road conditions.

A video posted on OSHP’s Facebook page shows a trooper from the Batavia post pulling onto the side of the highway to assist a truck. Seconds after the trooper exits the vehicle and approaches the truck, a vehicle crosses over the grass median, slamming into the cruiser.

OSHP said that during the winter of 2021-2022, there were 12,939 crashes on Ohio roadways involving snow, ice or slush.

“Motorists are reminded to prepare vehicles, plan trips and use patience,” reads the post.

To stay up-to-date with road conditions and closures, visit OHGO.com.