ORANGE, Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Harvard Avenue and Interstate 271 on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

A FOX 8 camera crew was at the scene, where a commercial truck drove off the overpass bridge and landed on its side on Harvard Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling north in the interstate’s express lane when it went off the right side of the road, through a fence and off the bridge. The identity of the driver has not been revealed.

No other vehicles were involved, according to the patrol.

Harvard Road was closed to traffic on both sides of I-271 amid an investigation, though one lane was kept open to allow emergency vehicles to reach the nearby Ahuja Medical Center.

The truck was towed from the scene at about 3:30 p.m., but a mound of debris still remained in the roadway.