Video: Trooper performs Heimlich on driver who tried to swallow bag of pot

Ohio

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WJW)– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper helped a man choking on a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.

It happened on Interstate 76 in Rootstown shortly before 9 p.m. on July 3. Trooper Charles Hoskin pulled over the driver for going 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the patrol.

The 24-year-old tried to hide the pot by swallowing it and started choking, the highway patrol said. Hoskin performed the Heimlich maneuver. Dash camera video shows the bag dislodging.

Paramedics were called to the scene to make sure the driver was OK.

He was cited for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, as well as a misdemeanor for marijuana.

