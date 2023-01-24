GREENWICH, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency responders were called to the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.

The Greenwich Police Department said that around noon on Monday, 20 flatbed rail cars derailed off the tracks along North Kniffin Street between Alpha and SR 224 in Greenwich.

While there is currently no threat to area homes and residents, there was a reported power outage following the incident, police said.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

Police described the derailed cars as lying in a zig-zag fashion across the road and off the tracks.

The CSX transport company told FOX 8 that all cars remained upright and there were no injuries or leaks due to the incident.

“We are working to clear the derailed cars and repair the tracks,” a CSX representative said in an email Monday evening. “Passenger service is not impacted. We appreciate the prompt response by local emergency responders. The cause is under investigation.”

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.