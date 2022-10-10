Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A train derailment Saturday afternoon closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Sandusky police officials told the FOX 8 I-Team.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told FOX 8 that 10 cars carrying wax were derailed. The entire train was about 100 cars long. The spokesperson said no injures were reported.

The derailment broke utility poles and crossarms and downed power lines, knocking out power for about 1,300 FirstEnergy customers in the area, said spokesperson Lauren Siburkis. Their homes on Saturday evening were being re-routed to a backup power line, to get the lights back on sooner while repairs continue.

Most of those customers are expected to have power restored by 9 p.m., she said.

