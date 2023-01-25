DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Snow blanketed parts of Ohio on Wednesday as a winter storm hit the region, the National Weather Service said.

This slow-motion video was captured and shared by Steph Helmke on Twitter, who said she recorded it near Defiance, located in northwest Ohio, on the morning of Jan. 25.

In the Miami Valley, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Winter Storm Warning for Darke, Mercer, Shelby and Wayne counties starting late Tuesday into Wednesday evening.

You can see a full list of locally issued snow emergencies here.