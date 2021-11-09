ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– Newly-released body camera video shows what happened when a woman charged at officers with a knife after they say she made threats to police, herself and former President Donald Trump.

Rocky River police were dispatched to the Linden House West Apartments at about 1:45 a.m. after they received a call from the U.S. Secret Service. Police were told Sarah Ziccardi, 42, was armed with a gun and a knife.

The Secret Service agent remained in contact with Ziccardi attempting to talk her into disarming herself and surrendering to the police officers who were in the hallway near the door to her apartment.

The body camera video, however, shows Ziccardi opening her door and charging the officers with a large knife, described as a butcher knife, in one hand and what appears to be a cell phone in the other.

One of the officers, an eight-year veteran of the Rocky River Police Department, used a Taser. A second officer fired his service weapon twice, hitting her once in the upper torso.

On the video, she is seen dropping to the ground while the officers reassure her that they are getting help. She can still be heard saying that she wanted to kill the former president.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident as an independent third party. The three officers involved were placed on temporary administrative leave during the investigation.

“BCI is investigating the incident in its entirety and so I will reserve a judgement in its entirety for the conclusion of their investigation. From what I have seen, I am confident that they reacted appropriately,” said Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman during an afternoon news conference.

Ziccardi was taken to MetroHealth Medical Centers for treatment of her injuries and was last reported in stable condition.

Lichman said when the investigation is completed, she could face charges that include a maximum charge of felonious assault on a police officer.

“Our officers are not injured. They are, obviously you know, disturbed by what happened, but they are not physically injured,” Lichman said.

Ziccardi’s records show she pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a police officer in 2018 after ramming her car into several cruisers, including one that was occupied by an officer.