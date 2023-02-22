CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a vicious attack inside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A man passing through from France had to go to the hospital before he went anywhere else. And, this led us to ask about your safety at Hopkins since we’ve uncovered other recent trouble, too.

This case happened in December, but the city just released Airport security video following a records request.

The video shows a man confront the traveler from France. Pushing him. Spitting on him. And, challenging him to a fight. That leads to a fistfight.

But, then, 15 seconds later, another man gets involved. And, the traveler gets slammed to the floor. The force splits his head open and leaves him dazed.

We tracked down a witness living in North Dakota. Brian Cassiday remembered watching the assault.

“He picks him up and slams him to the ground,” Cassiday said. “And, I honestly thought the guy was dead because he wasn’t moving. And, that’s when I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m not a medic. I don’t know what to do, so I just went to praying for him. Praying that Jesus would keep him safe, keep him healed, protect him until some help could come.”

It happened just behind baggage claim. A few steps away from an airport welcome center.

The video shows two men involved in the attack, but investigators have only identified one. Cuyahoga County prosecutors have indicted him on a felony assault charge. This puts a spotlight on airport security.

In fact, days after that incident, an airport worker reported a man making nasty, vulgar comments to her. And, police body camera video shows the suspect in that case even threatened police.

He said, “I’ll shoot you in your face. You racist.”

Then, officers arrested him. We reached out to airport management for comment. The airport simply referred us back to police.

That witness added, “For sure, they would need some more security.”

We tried to reach the victim living overseas. But, we had no luck. However, Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they can press charges even with the victim overseas.

Court records show the suspect pleading not guilty, and he has been sent to the Cuyahoga County court psychiatric clinic for an evaluation of competency to face the charges.