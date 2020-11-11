COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman released a video honoring veterans on Wednesday.
According to a press release, Portman recently visited the Yellow Ribbon Support Center in Clermont County to help build an extension to the center. The center works to support veterans and active duty troops.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- VIDEO: Sen. Portman gives statement on Veterans Day
- Biden marks Veterans Day at Korean War Memorial
- Factory Road at U.S. 35 to close Thursday
- Georgia will conduct hand recount of 5 million ballots – how will it work?
- Destruction of murder hornets nest doesn’t end threat