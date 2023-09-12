MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Marlington Local Schools bus overturned on Monday afternoon, sending its driver and five students to area hospitals.

The crash happened near Columbus Road and Beeson Street in the township, according to township Police Chief Ron Devies.

Photo courtesy Jordan Miller News

The middle- and high-school-age children were on their way home from school. The bus driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bus to hit multiple traffic signs and turn over in a ditch.

The occupants suffered only minor injuries, state troopers reported. Parents were also allowed to take their children to the hospital, said Devies.

District officials confirmed Monday night that everyone involved was released from the hospital.

There were 20 people onboard at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

See aerial footage captured by SkyFOX in the player below:

OSHP says the driver was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.

The state patrol is handling the investigation.

Marlington Local Schools is a school district based in Alliance, in eastern Stark County.

In a statement, Superintendent Dan Swisher said, in part, “Student safety is always our top priority. All families of the students involved were notified. A follow up to all students and staff happened this evening and we are thankful that everyone has been medically released.”

The district went on to say it is implementing bus accident protocols and will continue supporting the students as they return to school.

“I want to thank the Marlington community for their thoughts and concerns,” Superintendent Swisher said.