Video Courtesy The Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rico, a seven-year-old Brazilian porcupine at the Cincinnati Zoo, is working on his fitness.

Video taken by the zoo shows Rico the porcupine trotting along on his exercise wheel on Sunday, May 14. Zoo officials said it has been a long time since Rico has used the device.

The Brazilian porcupine is an expert climber, according to the Cincinnati Zoo, thanks to its “large, curved claws, bare soles and a prehensile tail that help the large rodent grip branches as it moves through the trees. The muscular tail is nearly as long as the body and essentially acts as a fifth limb.”

You can learn more about Rico on his Cincinnati Zoo informational page here.