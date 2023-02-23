Video courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows an airborne view of suspects fleeing from Columbus police after a shooting on Wednesday, February 22.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two suspects were involved in a shooting before leading Columbus police officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. The Aviation Section of the OSHP helped track the car into a parking lot, where the two suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The video shows the suspects driving and running through yards in a neighborhood before they are finally caught by the pursuing officers. OSHP said officers were also able to recover a firearm and the stolen car.