LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One black cat should be considered extremely lucky after it was saved from the side of an Ohio highway.

On Jan. 2, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Katie Thomas saw a black cat huddled against the concrete barrier on I-475 and decided to pull over.

With the cruiser on the side of the roadway, Thomas got out and approached the cat. Body cam video shows the cat scurrying away from Thomas and hiding inside the cruiser’s wheel well.

Thomas was able to pull it out and, with the help of a good Samaritan, the kitty was stowed safely in the backseat of the cruiser.

Thomas drove the cat to the Toledo Humane Society and video from inside the cruiser shows the feline meowing on the ride there.

The cat, now named Trooper, has since found his “furever” home and is “certainly happy to be safe and living his best life,” said the Toledo Humane Society.