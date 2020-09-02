VIDEO: Ohio officers rescue 2 fawns from in-ground pool

PARMA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Parma, Ohio came to the rescue of two young deer Sunday after they fell into a home’s in-ground pool and were unable to get out.

Parma police officers responded to the residence after two fawns fell into the pool. The homeowner told authorities that the deer had been in her pool for over an hour and she could not get them out.

Officers were able to pull both fawns from the water, at which point they both ran off into a wooded area.

“The deer were tired, but happy, as you can hear them let out a ‘cheer’ of appreciation after being rescued!” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.