DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is using a recent incident to remind drivers of the importance of slowing down around ODOT workers.

ODOT shared a video on its Twitter feed of a crash that happened Thursday. In the video you see ODOT workers picking up little when a pickup truck struck one ODOT truck and slammed into a second.

In the post, ODOT said the workers were lucky to be inside their vehicles at the time of the crash.

ODOT said, “Slow Down and Move Over! The crews out working to keep roads safe deserve your attention.”