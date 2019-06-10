VIDEO: ODOT cameras capture 4.0-magnitude earthquake near Cleveland

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WDTN) – An earthquake was measured near Cleveland in northern Ohio, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the agency, a 4.0 earthquake was measured about 2.5 miles north-northwest of Eastlake, near Lake Erie.

The Ohio Department of Transportation captured the quake on several of their traffic cameras:

Did you feel that rumble this morning Cleveland? Well if you missed it, we caught this morning’s earthquake on multiple #OHGO cameras. Check it out! #Clevelandreallyrocks pic.twitter.com/UjV60VlvpP — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 10, 2019

The depth of the earthquake was approximately 3.1 miles below the surface.

No other information has been released regarding the earthquake or possible damage.

