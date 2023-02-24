LAKE WORTH, Texas (WJW) – A video released by Texas authorities shows a man chasing down a drunk driver who tried to run from the scene of a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Texas police officer.

The video shows what happened after the crash in November 2021. Dylan Molina, 26, was driving a rented Jeep at a high speed and ran it into a white sedan in Lake Worth, Texas.

Inside the sedan was off-duty Euless Police Detective Alex Cervantes, who died at the scene. Cervanes’ wife and two boys were also injured in the crash.

In the video, Molina is seen trying to run from the scene when he falls and is restrained by a man who watched the crash.

Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in January and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Lake Worth Police Department.

Bartender Cala Richardson was also arrested in connection with the fatal crash, investigators say. She now faces a misdemeanor charge of allegedly overserving alcohol to Molina before the crash.