(Video credit: Rebecca Snyder)

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a waterspout on Lake Erie Sunday morning.

Rebecca Snyder said the video of the waterspout was taken at around 9:30 Sunday morning at Madison Township Park, seen above.

Meteorologist MacKenzie Bart said it’s possible we’ll see a few more waterspouts with the Lake Effect showers lasting through Tuesday.

A flood watch is issued for Ashtabula and Lake Counties until Tuesday evening.