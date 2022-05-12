The video may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers chased a teenager both on the roads and in the air in videos obtained by NBC4.

Deanthony Harris (Courtesy Photo/Richland County Sheriff’s Office)

Records show Deanthony Harris, 18, of Reynoldsburg, faces a felony charge of failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer, and was booked into the Richland County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

The Columbus Division of Police told NBC4 Thursday morning that law enforcement had chased a stolen car through multiple counties before the driver crashed around 4 a.m. in the city. OSHP released bodycam, dashcam and helicopter footage from its troopers’ chase with Harris, which started by Exit 97 on Interstate 71 near Ashland and ended on the north side of Columbus.

Dashcam video showed the moment Harris passed by an OSHP trooper’s car, who then started following him. A helicopter tailed Harris as he weaved between cars and trucks, passing under the Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway bridges on I-71.

Farther down the highway, he tried to get away from pursuing troopers by taking the I-71S exit, but the aerial video shows Harris veering off the ramp and crashing into the grass before coming to a stop. Harris is seen getting out of the car before falling to the ground.

A still from a body camera shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper put Deanthony Harris in handcuffs while another trooper points his gun at the teen. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Bodycam footage subsequently showed two OSHP troopers approaching Harris with guns drawn. The pair yell at him, telling him to stay on the ground with his hands up, and Harris follows their orders. One trooper keeps his gun pointed at the teen while the other gets on top of him and puts him in handcuffs, ending the footage.

As of Thursday evening after Harris’ arrest, Mansfield Municipal Court records showed a judge found probable cause to bind him over for trial at his arraignment. He set Harris’ pre-trial hearing for May 17 at 9 a.m., and his preliminary hearing for May 19 at 1 p.m.