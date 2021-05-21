LIVE: Air Force, Bomb Squad officials on scene at local park where military device was found

Editor’s note: Police originally told FOX 8 that a fisherman found the device; they later clarified that children found it.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– Children found an old military artillery shell at Daniels Park in Willoughby on Friday.

Air Force and Bomb Squad officials are on scene, according to FOX 8 reporter Kevin Freeman.

Police were called to the park on Johnnycake Ridge Road shortly after noon and the Lake County Bomb Squad responded. Willoughby police said the 2-foot-long device is in the water.

**Video in this story of the military device was taken by the children who found it and given to FOX 8 by the Willoughby Police Dept. **

Military device found at Willoughby park (via Willoughby Police Dept)

Military device found at Willoughby park (Photo obtained by FOX 8 I-Team)

Police said officials from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton are driving to assist the bomb squad and assess the situation. Until they arrive, part of the park and state Route 84 will be closed for the investigation.

Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar says when the bomb squad arrives from Dayton, about a 4 hour trip, local emergency crews will follow their lead.

As long as the device is untouched while waiting for the bomb squad, Chief Ungar says the scene is safe.

It is unclear at this time when the bomb squad left the Dayton area.