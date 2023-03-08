Video courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patro has released dashcam and bodycam footage showing the moment an impaired driver collided with the back of an Ohio State trooper’s cruiser.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the road when another car careens into the back of the cruiser. The trooper was inside the cruiser at the time, and footage shows the car shaking with the impact.

Authorities said the driver was tested for alcohol and proved to be over twice the legal limit at the time of the collision. He was placed under arrest for OVI.