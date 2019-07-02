VIDEO: Driver crashes into Franklin Co. Sheriff car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was caught on dash camera as he crashed into a Franklin County Sheriff deputy Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt in the crash that happened around 12:30 am Tuesday, but the driver was arrested on OVI and other traffic charges. The man arrested has not been identified.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page and is using it as a reminder to people not to drink and drive.

