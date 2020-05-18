VIDEO: Confirmed tornado spotted in Madison County

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Video from several social media users shows the funnel forming near West Jefferson Monday as a powerful storm cell moved through central Ohio.

“The damage on the ground, the radar, and what we saw in the video, definitely confirms there was a tornado in Madison County,” Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado Monday evening.

RELATED: Central Ohio Weather Forecast

Another video shot by Vicki S. in the same area shows a formed funnel cloud.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS