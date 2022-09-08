WARNING: The video above is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – New video released by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department shows a disturbing encounter that turned deadly.

Maalik Roquemore, 32, died after being shot by a CMHA officer Monday around 12:30 a.m. following a response to loud music complaint on West 174th Street.

The shooting remains under investigation within the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit and by the Cleveland Division of Police Force Investigation Team.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond gave a virtual press statement prior to the body camera video being released by CMHA authorities Wednesday.

Body camera video shows the lone responding officer alert dispatch he was being flagged down by a man before he stopped and exited his vehicle.

“As he stopped his vehicle, opened his door, he was immediately attacked by a male subject,” said Chief Drummond. “Not sure if it was the person that flagged him down. It’s under investigation.”

Police video shows Roquemore repeatedly attempt to punch the officer with his fist. A struggle ensues and the officer drops his taser.

“The CMHA officer was able to get to his taser, discharge his taser one time which had no effect or at least apparent effect on the subject who was attacking him,” said Drummond. “The male continued his assault.”

Roquemore briefly runs away before returning to run at the officer who is heard on video warning him to get away while his gun is drawn. He is ultimately shot twice by the officer.

“The CMHA officer, after giving the commands, discharged his service weapon once. We believe it struck the subject,” said Drummond. “The subject continued his assault on the CMHA officer who then fired one more round at the subject. We believe the second round did strike the subject. The subject fell to the ground.”

First aid was administered on scene. Roquemore was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Roquemore’s mother said she viewed the police video prior to it being publicly released and referred any additional statements to her attorney. An attorney representing the family said an additional statement would be provided.

According to a CMHA spokesperson, the officer, who has been with their police department for six months, is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation outcome.

The officer was treated and released for injuries sustained during the struggle the morning of the incident.