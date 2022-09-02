CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.

You can watch the video in the video player above.

More than a dozen crews were called to the scene at the Clark Auto Parts at West 46th Street and Clark Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Friday. At one point more than 50 firefighters were on hand.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Officials said the fire seems to have started on the service and machine shop side of the auto parts store. Flammable material inside made the fire all the more challenging to combat.

“It was pretty dangerous. We were fortunate in one level that the building that collapsed was sort of caught by a phone poll and some wires. It was held up a little bit,” said Lt. Norman. “Anytime you come to fight a fire it’s a dangerous situation. We do the best thing that we can to make sure that our members are in a safe proximity.”

The front of the two-story building collapsed after flames broke out.

Officials said they were notified about the fire from a witness.

“The call came in from somebody who witnessed it walking by. Actually, a civilian came down and banged on the front door of station 24. Our station 24 is right down the street on Clark. We came down and found this,” said Lt. Mike Norman.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 6 a.m., Clark Avenue is closed from 44th to 50th Streets.

The cause remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX 8 on air and online for the latest details.