Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Cleveland Saturday

Ohio

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Cleveland on Saturday, Joe Biden’s campaign said in a brief news release on Thursday.

No additional details about the event were released.

The California Senator was originally scheduled to be in Cleveland on Oct. 16, but that trip was postponed after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

