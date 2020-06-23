Vice President Pence to visit Ohio this week

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ohio this week to participate in the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.
READ MORE: Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO says new trucks will represent ‘endurance’ of village’s workforce
The Vice President is expected to deliver remarks following the reveal on Thursday, June 25.
He will then participate in an event with law enforcement and community leaders before returning to Washington, D.C.
