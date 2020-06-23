Vice President Pence to visit Ohio this week

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, then-Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks in Prole, Iowa. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lead President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, replacing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ohio this week to participate in the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

The Vice President is expected to deliver remarks following the reveal on Thursday, June 25.

He will then participate in an event with law enforcement and community leaders before returning to Washington, D.C.