Vice President Pence to visit Ohio this week

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pence_204902

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, then-Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks in Prole, Iowa. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lead President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, replacing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ohio this week to participate in the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

READ MORE: Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO says new trucks will represent ‘endurance’ of village’s workforce

The Vice President is expected to deliver remarks following the reveal on Thursday, June 25.

He will then participate in an event with law enforcement and community leaders before returning to Washington, D.C.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS