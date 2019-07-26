Vice President Pence to visit Ohio next Tuesday

1  of  2
FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, then-Republican vice presidential candidate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks in Prole, Iowa. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lead President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, replacing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit southeast Ohio next week for the groundbreaking ceremony of an automotive supplier’s plant.

Fairfield County Republican Party chairman Jeff Fix tells the Lancaster Eagle Gazette that Tuesday’s event at Magnum International will be by invitation. The company is expected to initially employ 300 workers in Lancaster, some 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign announced earlier that Pence will join the president in an Aug. 1 rally in downtown Cincinnati, the day after the second round of Democratic presidential debates ends.

That Thursday evening rally will be at U.S. Bank Arena. Trump also led a rally there after his November 2016 election victory, in which he handily carried the battleground state of Ohio over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

