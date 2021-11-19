COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Columbus, Friday.

Her office released that Harris will be at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189, while touring with the Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

This is her first visit to Ohio’s capital city since becoming vice president, and it’s one of the first stops the administration is making since they signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

A notice from the White House says Harris and Walsh will be underscoring how the bipartisan deal will benefit Ohioans.

The law will funnel at least $12 billion into the buckeye state for everything from bridges to broadband.

The funding will be spread out over five years and will be distributed with both a direct funding approach for projects specifically designated in the law, and a series of grants that can by applied for by cities, counties and states.

Harris and Walsh will be making remarks after touring the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 facility. A time for the event has not been given.