Vice President Kamala Harris in Cincinnati: What we know about VP’s Friday trip

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Cincinnati on Friday.

As the Biden-Harris administration marks 100 days in office, the vice president is coming specifically to Cincinnati as part of the “America Back on Track” tour.

The theme of the day will be transportation. The vice president’s team says Cincinnati was targeted because of its stories of past transit struggles and growth.

Digging deeper, Harris is coming to the city to help get people on board with President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan. More than $600 billion in the proposed plan deals with infrastructure.

Harris arrived at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport just before noon, where she was greeted by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family.

Harris is hosting a roundtable discussion with Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, the local president of the largest U.S. union representing transit workers as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Metro.

That hourlong roundtable discussion is expected at the University of Cincinnati’s 1819 Innovation Hub.

Cincinnati’s infrastructure talks always go to the importance of the Brent Spence Bridge — a major double-decker truss bridge that carries Interstates 71 and 75 across the Ohio River, connecting Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky.

So far, past presidents from both parties have done nothing to fix its headaches.

When asked specifically about the bridge, the vice president’s chief spokeswoman said the bridge could be targeted in the new plan but did not provide a definitive answer.

“That famous bridge in Cincinnati is a type of bridge that could potentially be targeted as one of these pilot projects so we’re going to have this conversation tomorrow,” Symone Sanders said. “I am sure that Chairman Brown will have more to add to this. I’m not sure if folks in Cincinnati are aware, but Chairman Brown is not only the chairman of the banking committee but that committee is the banking and Urban Affairs Committee, it has to do with transit, and we’ll be talking about it specifically in downtown.”

During a wide-ranging interview with Sanders and the Harris team, we discussed plans for free preschool and community college, as well as who might fill those infrastructure jobs the president is proposing.

At around 3:50 p.m., Harris will depart Ohio en route to Washington, D.C.