Vax-a-Million website sees over 25M page views on first day of opt-ins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 25 million page views and 60,000 calls later, Ohio’s Vax-a-Million website’s first day for opting in was a big success.

“This is a unique, innovative way to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, and we are pleased to see so much activity today,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. “In addition, we are seeing early indicators of increased uptake after the Vax-a-Million announcement last week, and will continue to monitor this moving forward.”

Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans have entered the drawing but for security purposes, the official number of entries won’t be released until Monday after the draw period closes and the verification and de-duplication process is complete.

“We are thrilled to see so much excitement for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald. “The odds of winning are the same whether you visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call the ODH call center. It is quick and easy to register online for your chance to win Ohio Vax-a-Million. Remember, it’s one entry per person and once you’ve entered you’re in for all five weeks!

To opt-in for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery, click here.