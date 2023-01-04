Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans officially have a new senator representing them on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tuesday afternoon, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) was sworn in for his first term.

Vance said while Tuesday was only his first day on Capitol Hill, he has already had conversations with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle and said he would work with any party to get things done.

“What a missed opportunity if we just sit on our hands and yell at each other but don’t actually do anything,” Vance said.

Just as Vance campaigned, he said his priorities are securing the southern border, stopping the drug crisis in Ohio, and lowering prices.

He said thinking that inflation is something that will balance itself out is a mistake and there are things that can be done to help struggling Ohioans and Americans.

“I think our party recognizes that these are issues that the American people want us to solve,” Vance said. “I think there are, hopefully, some Democrats who are willing to work with us, and hopefully the Biden administration is willing to do some things.”

When asked about Senate leadership, Vance said, “It is what it is,” and said his focus is acting in the best interest of Ohioans.