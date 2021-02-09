US Attorney David DeVillers announces plans to resign on Feb. 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announced Tuesday his plans to resign from his role effective Feb. 28.

The Justice Department was expected to ask U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign so that the Biden administration can transition to their own nominees.

In a statement, DeVillers said:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation. I have been a prosecutor for my entire career, and it was my wish to remain a prosecutor until the end of my career, but that is not to be. I want to thank my family, friends and colleagues for all of the incredible support and encouragement over the years. I also want to thank Senators Portman and Brown for their trust in me. It has been the honor of my life to serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. While it was my hope to continue on for a few more months to finish some of the work we have started, I am absolutely certain that the AUSAs and investigators working for the people of the Southern District of Ohio will bring this work to a successful and just closure. I am committed to support and assist whoever the President and Senate choose to permanently replace me to the best that I can. I encourage that person to be just, apolitical, aggressive and impactful.

DeVillers served as a federal prosecutor for nearly two decades before being nominated for his current role by former President Donald Trump. He took up his position as U.S. Attorney in November 2019.