Urbana woman killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Urbana woman died from injuries suffered in a crash Monday in Union County.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m Monday on Collins Road in Allen Township.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Honda Accord driven by 42-year-old Erin Lee of Urbana went left of center and struck a 2017 Honda Accord head-on. Lee was flown to Grant Medical Center. The sheriff’s office said she died early Tuesday morning.

Collins Road was closed for several hours while the sheriff’s office investigated.

Investigators say drugs may have been a factor in the crash and that additional tests are being conducted.