Breaking News
Kroger to donate building, funding following closure of Springfield store

Urbana woman killed in Union County crash

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Urbana woman died from injuries suffered in a crash Monday in Union County.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m Monday on Collins Road in Allen Township.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Honda Accord driven by 42-year-old Erin Lee of Urbana went left of center and struck a 2017 Honda Accord head-on. Lee was flown to Grant Medical Center. The sheriff’s office said she died early Tuesday morning.

Collins Road was closed for several hours while the sheriff’s office investigated.

Investigators say drugs may have been a factor in the crash and that additional tests are being conducted.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS