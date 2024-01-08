** Video above shows a milestone flight in Urbana **

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — A high school cheer team is ready to take its routine national.

The UCA High School Nationals are being held at the ESPN World Wide Sports Center in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 9-12.

Having earned a spot at the event — this being their first time qualifying for it — the Urbana High School Cheer team of 16 girls and two coaches hopes to raise the money necessary to make the trip. According to Alisa Wilson, a representative of the Parent Committee, the price tag will run about $23,000.

The Parent Committee is a group aiming to help the cheer team raise the money. According to Wilson, the cost of the trip includes competition registration, room-board, airfare and transportation.

The committee has raised about $11,000 through the help of local business sponsorships and fundraisers.

With the national competition nearly here, the committee is holding one more fundraising event, a “Spirits Wagon.” The wagon will contain various spirits, lottery tickets, solo cups, and more.

Tickets will cost $10 and will be on sale today, Jan. 8, until Thursday, Jan. 25.

To follow along with the parent-led committee, check out their Facebook page.