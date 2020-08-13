Updated travel advisory issued for Ohioans

Travel Advisory 8-12

Graphic: Ohio Dept. of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) updated its travel advisory on Wednesday.

The department is recommending against travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID, which has been updated to include Texas, Florida, Idaho, Alabama, Mississippi, and Nevada.  

Arizona was removed from last week’s list, while Texas was a new addition.

For those who must travel to these areas, ODH recommends 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations.

