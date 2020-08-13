COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) updated its travel advisory on Wednesday.
The department is recommending against travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID, which has been updated to include Texas, Florida, Idaho, Alabama, Mississippi, and Nevada.
Arizona was removed from last week’s list, while Texas was a new addition.
For those who must travel to these areas, ODH recommends 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Updated travel advisory issued for Ohioans
- COVID-19’s lingering effects: Survivor suffering from seizures
- ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’: 9-year-old Oklahoma boy wants place to call home
- Second stimulus check: Where Biden, Harris stand on COVID payment proposals
- Losing track of time? Pandemic’s impact on mental, physical health