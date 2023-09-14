Updated Ohio sign with new slogan “The Heart of it All”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers entering Ohio will soon see new signs when entering the state.

Signs with the new slogan and branding, “Ohio, The Heart of it All,” will replace older, outdated signage at the major entry points into the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development announced the rebranding during Ohio Tourism Day on May 10. The tagline was previously used from 1984 to 2001.

A total of 36 new signs were made by the Ohio Department of Transportation Sign Shop.

The signs will be installed by ODOT crews and contractors. The largest sign, measuring more than 40 feet wide, will be hung on the arch over I-70 at the Indiana border in Preble County.

All signs are projected to be installed by December with a total cost of $59,990.

In 2022, visitor spending in Ohio hit $53 billion in 2022, a 13 percent increase from 2021. The state also recorded 233 million visits and 47 million overnight stays.