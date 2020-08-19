Updated Ohio travel advisory includes 4 states

Graphic: The Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health released an updated travel advisory map for Ohioans on Wednesday.

Based on positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid traveling to Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, and Nevada.

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 19, 2020

Those who must travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Alabama and Texas were removed from the list released last week.