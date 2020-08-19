Updated Ohio travel advisory includes 4 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health released an updated travel advisory map for Ohioans on Wednesday.
Based on positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid traveling to Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, and Nevada.
Those who must travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Alabama and Texas were removed from the list released last week.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- LIVE UPDATES: TBI news briefing regarding charges in Evelyn Boswell case
- Pres. Trump to hold briefing from the White House
- Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Retail Lab launches for first time ever
- GOP response to night two of the Democratic National Convention
- The Foodbank preparing for potential coronavirus surge this fall, says numbers currently tapering off