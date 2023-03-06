**Related Video Above: How a local group helped Stefani Schaefer say goodbye to beloved family pet.**

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A beloved Ohio dog that went missing in January has been found, but not as hoped for.

“It is with HEAVY HEARTS that we report that Buck has been found — unfortunately deceased,” The dog’s owner, Kelly Magalski said in a Facebook group post this weekend.

Magalski told FOX 8 earlier this week that since creating the group “Bring Buck Home” the support of neighbors and strangers alike had been deeply felt.

The family had been offering a reward of $5,000 for the safe return of their purebred Siberian Husky.

Now Magalski says there are plans for the Facebook group, which has hundreds of followers, writing: “Please stay tuned to see what we do with this page in Buck’s memory. RIP our sweet boy!”

Buck was 15 months old when he ran off on Jan. 23.