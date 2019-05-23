University ends United Methodist affiliation over LGBT bans
ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio has ended its affiliation with the United Methodist Church over the denomination's renewed bans on LGBT clergy and same-sex marriage.
The Canton Repository reports the University of Mount Union president says the board of trustees considered the issue for months before voting recently to end the affiliation of more than 150 years.
University President W. Richard Merriman Jr. says the school wants a diverse campus. He says it became difficult to see how the denomination's recent actions could be reconciled with the university's values.
The General Conference of the United Methodist Church in February voted to continue prohibiting ordination of gays and lesbians and barring its clergy from presiding at same-sex weddings.
The university in Alliance says ending the affiliation won't affect its curriculum.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Previous
Ex-Ohio State coach pleads guilty in...
Next
Man sentenced to 18 years to life in...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Dayton area Red Cross volunteers head to Great Plains disaster areas
Whether it's responding to the flooded areas or tornado ravaged towns, Red Cross volunteers are often ready before storms hit.Read More »
-
Miami Valley students to compete in the National Spelling Bee
The event's websites says "Our purpose is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives."Read More »
-
Montgomery County ARC pairs with animal rescues to help veterans
Now, the ARC is working closely with animal rescues, including Sophie's Companions for Veterans who works to pair dogs with veterans.Read More »
-
VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures suspect wanted for 3 robberies
Officials released surveillance video showing the suspect during a robbery at the Zip Drive Thru on May 22. He is also believed to have robbed the UDF on Woodman Drive on May 18 and the Vapor Haus on Watervliet Avenue.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New art business opens in Centerville
Owner Lana Gurieva said, "At the Artsy Mind Arts School, we want to build an environment where everyone, regardless of skill level and personal goals, can enjoy the process of creating art."Read More »