DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A unique, and somewhat baffling, water phenomenon was caught on camera at Lake Lakengren in Preble County this week.

The video, which was recorded at 5:30 p.m. on May 4, appears to show the water picking up fencing and scattering deck chairs and two kayaks, hurling them away.

The phenomenon shown in the video is not a water spout, which forms under a cumulus congestus cloud over warm water, which would not be the case with the chilly weather Ohio has seen in the past few weeks, according to Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis.

He said that the video could potentially show a dust devil that moved out over the water, which occurs when with light winds and heated air work together to create a vortex.

However, he added that this would also be unlikely due to the cold temperature of the water, meaning that it would have had to form somewhere off of a shoreline and move out over the water.

The family who submitted the video was in their pontoon boat as the water phenomenon took place. They said that while some of their property was damaged, fortunately no one was hurt.